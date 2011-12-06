BELGRADE Red Star Belgrade have been ordered to play one match behind closed doors because of crowd trouble during their first division derby against city rivals Partizan, Serbia's Football Association said on Tuesday.

Red Star, who will serve the ban in their next home game against Vojvodina Novi Sad on Saturday, must also pay a fine of one million dinars (10,000 euros).

Champions and first division leaders Partizan were ordered to pay a fine of 400,000 dinars for the misbehaviour of their fans during last month's 2-0 win at their bitter foes.

Rival fans launched 200 flares and dozens of stun grenades during the ill-tempered derby, which was held up twice for billowing smoke to clear from the cauldron of Red Star's Marakana stadium.

Partizan players were also unable to go the dressing-room at halftime and had to return to their dugout after Red Star fans shelled them with firecrackers following a touchline brawl between rival players and staff at the interval.

League leaders Partizan, chasing a record fifth successive league title, are seven points ahead of second-placed Red Star with one round of matches remaining before the December-February winter break.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

