June 6 UEFA has banned Serbia's Red Star Belgrade from playing in next season's Champions League because of unpaid bills, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Red Star, European champions in 1991, have 10 days to appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

UEFA ruled that Red Star were in breach of a number of its club licensing and Financial Fair Play rules after looking into a complaint that it was behind on payments.

Red Star won the Serbian league title last month for the first time since 2007.

