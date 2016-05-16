Britain Soccer Football - Swansea City v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 15/5/16Manchester City's Bacary Sagna in action with Swansea's Jordi AmatAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra/ Livepic

LONDON Luis Suarez bagged a hat-trick to lead Barcelona to a 3-0 La Liga win at Granada that allowed the Catalans to retain their league title.

Manchester City secured fourth place in the English Premier League and Arsenal edged out local rivals Tottenham Hotspur to finish second.

Napoli sealed second spot in Italy's Serie A after Gonzalo Higuain bagged a hat-trick to break a 66-year goal-scoring record and help his side sink Frosinone.

SPAIN

Luis Suarez notched his third hat-trick in five games as Barcelona won 3-0 at Granada to clinch their 24th La Liga title.

Suarez finished the season as La Liga's top scorer with 40 goals, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's grip on the honour since 2009.

Barca ended with 91 points, one ahead of Real Madrid.

At the other end of the table, Sporting Gijon beat Villarreal 2-0 to prevail in a gripping three-way battle to avoid relegation as Getafe and Rayo Vallecano dropped into the second tier. They joined Levante, who had been relegated two weeks previously and finished bottom on 32 points.

ENGLAND

Manchester City secured fourth place in the Premier League and Arsenal leap-frogged their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to finish second on the final day of the season.

City drew 1-1 at Swansea City to earn the point they needed to book the last Champions League qualifying spot, Arsenal crushed Aston Villa 4-0 and Spurs were routed 5-1 at relegated Newcastle United.

Champions Leicester City drew 1-1 at Chelsea to end the campaign 10 points clear at the summit with only three league defeats all season.

The game between Manchester United and Bournemouth was abandoned after a security alert at Old Trafford.

ITALY

Serie A champions Juventus rounded off their campaign by thrashing Sampdoria 5-0. Napoli sealed second spot after Gonzalo Higuain bagged a hat-trick to break a 66-year goal record and help his side floor Frosinone 4-0.

The hat-trick took Higuain's tally for the season to 36 league goals, which broke the record for most goals in a Serie A campaign set by Gunnar Nordahl for AC Milan in 1949-50.

Napoli secured the second Champions League berth while AS Roma finished third.

Carpi's stay in the top flight ended after only one season and they will be joining Frosinone and Verona in Serie B next season despite ending the season with a 2-1 win at Udinese.

BUNDESLIGA

Former champions VfB Stuttgart were relegated for the first time in 41 years after losing 3-1 at VfL Wolfsburg in the top- flight season finale.

Werder Bremen needed an 88th-minute goal by Papy Djilobodji to beat visiting relegation rivals Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and keep their spot in the Bundesliga, with their opponents going into a playoff against Nuremberg, third in the second division.

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski took the honours as the league's top scorer with 30 goals after netting in the champions' 3-1 victory over relegated Hanover 96.

FRANCE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic closed his Ligue 1 account with two goalsas champions Paris St Germain thrashed Nantes 4-0 at home.

Lucas Moura and Marquinhos scored the other goals as LaurentBlanc's side ended the season with a record points haul of 96.

Olympique Lyonnais fell to a surprise 4-1 defeat atrelegated Stade de Reims, but pipped Monaco to second place on goal difference.

Toulouse avoided relegation on the final day after comingfrom behind to beat Angers, with Gazelec Ajaccio dropping into Ligue 2.

PORTUGAL

Benfica clinched a record 35th Portuguese league title with a thumping 4-1 victory over Nacional, ending the season two points clear of rivals Sporting Lisbon.

Nicolas Gaitan scored twice, with top scorer Jonas and Pizzialso finding the net as Benfica cruised to their third consecutive championship.

BELGIUM

Club Bruges claimed the Belgian championship for the first time in 11 years when they produced an emphatic display to thump closest challengers Anderlecht 4-0 for an unassailable lead in the standings.

Abdoulay Diaby scored twice within five minutes in the first half and Hans Vanaken and Timmy Simons added two more goals after the break to hand Michel Preud'homme’s club the title in front of their home fans.

With two matches to play in the post-season playoffs, Bruges opened up a six-point lead and, even if they are caught in the final two rounds, they cannot be denied the title after finishing the regular season top of the standings.

CRIMEA

TSK-Tavriya captured the first ever Crimean championship after they beat Bakhchisaray 3-1 to clinch the title.

The eight-team league was created after the Russian Federation annexed Crimea in 2014, which meant clubs from the peninsula could no longer compete in the Ukrainian league.

TSK-Tavriya, who are based in Simferopol, have 59 points. They lead second-placed SKChF Sevastopol by nine points which allowed them to wrap up the title with three games to spare.

