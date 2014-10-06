Juventus' players celebrate their victory over AS Roma at the end of their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his third goal against Athletic Bilbao during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Chelsea's Diego Costa celebrates scoring a goal against Arsenal during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Eden Hazard and Diego Costa both scored for Chelsea as the Premier League leaders beat Arsenal 2-0 in a fiery London derby, while Barcelona and Real Madrid were again in fine form.

ENGLAND

Chelsea stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points by beating Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday after surprise packages Southampton went down 1-0 at Tottenham.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger must wait to see if he faces any disciplinary action for apparently pushing Chelsea's Jose Mourinho in the chest during the feisty London derby.

Southampton's first defeat since the opening day of the season allowed champions Manchester City to go second with Saturday's 2-0 victory at Aston Villa, while neighbours Manchester United returned to the top four for the first time in more than a year by beating Everton 2-1.

Diafra Sakho scored for the fourth successive game as West Ham shot up nine places to seventh with a 2-0 home win over their former manager Harry Redknapp's Queens Park Rangers, who stay bottom.

SPAIN

Leaders Barcelona became the first team to go seven games without conceding at the start of the season when Lionel Messi and Neymar struck in a 2-0 success at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Champions Atletico Madrid had earlier been beaten 3-1 at a resurgent Valencia, who strengthened their grip on second on 17 points, two points behind Barca.

Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his scintillating form with yet another treble as Real Madrid thrashed Athletic Bilbao 5-0 on Sunday to climb above Atletico into fourth.

It was the Portuguese World Player of the Year's third hat-trick of the season and took his tally in La Liga to a phenomenal 13 goals in six appearances.

Real have 15 points, one behind third-placed Sevilla, who thrashed promoted Deportivo La Coruna 4-1 on Sunday.

ITALY

Juventus beat AS Roma 3-2 to go three points clear of their opponents at the top of Serie A as the leading pair clashed in a stormy match which produced three first-half penalties and three dismissals.

An 86th minute volley by Leonardo Bonucci settled the match and left Juve with a maximum 18 points from six games.

Carlos Tevez converted two first-half penalties for Juve while Francesco Totti, also from a penalty, and Juan Iturbe were on target for Roma before the break.

Sampdoria's 1-0 win over Atalanta put them third with 14 points, one ahead of Udinese, who were held 1-1 at home by promoted Cesena.

GERMANY

Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben scored twice each to give titleholders Bayern Munich a 4-0 win over Hanover 96 as they opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern, with five wins and two draws, have 17 points from seven games and are already starting to look as if they could break clear of the rest of the field.

Borussia Moenchengladbach (13 points) lost ground and dropped from second to third when they were held 1-1 at home by Mainz 05.

Hoffenheim went second, ahead of Gladbach on goal difference, with a 2-1 win over Schalke 04 as they remained unbeaten.

FRANCE

Champions Paris St Germain conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 against Monaco at the Parc des Princes.

Brazilian Lucas Moura scored in the second half to give Laurent Blanc's team the lead but Anthony Martial scored in injury time to snatch a point for Monaco.

Third-placed PSG, who beat Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, have 15 points from nine games and trail Ligue 1 leaders and arch rivals Olympique de Marseille by seven points.

A point for last season's runners up Monaco means the principality side lie 13th in the table on 11 points.

NETHERLANDS

PSV Eindhoven's comfortable 3-0 victory over Excelsior Rotterdam helped them regain the outright lead in the Dutch league.

Goals from Adam Maher, Luciano Narsingh and Jurgen Locadia moved PSV on to 18 points after eight games of the season.

PSV's closest challengers Ajax Amsterdam and PEC Zwolle played out a goalless draw to trail the league leaders by two points.

SCOTLAND

Hamilton Academical claimed their first win at Celtic Park since 1938 as they beat champions Celtic 1-0 to top the Scottish Premiership table.

Perennial runaway leaders Celtic are instead sixth with 14 points from eight matches.

