Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their third goal

LONDON Heavyweight trio Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea kept up their 100 percent starts to the Premier League season this weekend while Bayern Munich made a six-goal start to the defence of their Bundesliga crown.

ENGLAND

Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City's 3-1 win over West Ham United took them to the top of the Premier League on goal difference from Chelsea and Manchester United.

All three teams have a 100 percent record after three games.

The outstanding Eden Hazard scored the opening goal as Chelsea beat promoted Burnley 3-0 while young striker Marcus Rashford's last-minute goal gave Jose Mourinho's United a 1-0 victory at Hull City.

Champions Leicester City achieved their first win this term, 2-1 against Swansea City.

GERMANY

Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick helped give coach Carlo Ancelotti a flying start to his first Bundesliga campaign as Bayern Munich cruised to a 6-0 win over Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena.

Xabi Alonso, Philipp Lahm and Franck Ribery were also on target for the Bavarians.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to give Borussia Dortmund, last season's runners-up, a 2-1 victory over Mainz 05.

SPAIN

Title holders Barcelona joined Las Palmas and Real Madrid at the top of La Liga when they beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 thanks to Ivan Rakitic's first-half header.

Surprise packages Las Palmas are top on goal difference after crushing Granada 5-1 while Real survived another week without injured talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to beat Celta Vigo 2-1, Toni Kroos' late missile proving the difference.

Atletico Madrid were held to a goalless draw at newcomers Leganes and have failed to win their first two games of the season for the first time in four years.

ITALY

Napoli squandered a two-goal halftime lead before scoring two late goals to beat nine-man AC Milan 4-2 in a stormy Serie A match that featured eight other bookings.

Champions Juventus won 1-0 at Lazio to claim their second straight victory of the new season.

Sami Khedira grabbed the only goal in the 66th minute to extend Juve's 13-year unbeaten run against Lazio.

FRANCE

Champions Paris St Germain suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at Monaco, suggesting they may find it harder to retain their Ligue 1 crown after last season's complete domination.

PSG won the title by 31 points in May, losing only two games, but they were outclassed by Monaco who finished third last term.

Monaco are top of the table, level with Guingamp and Nice on seven points from three matches and one ahead of PSG who won their first two games of the season.

