LONDON Jan 8 Fourth tier Swindon Town knocked Premier League Wigan Athletic out of the English FA Cup at the weekend while holders Manchester City were eliminated at the first hurdle by bitter rivals Manchester United.

There were plenty of Cup shocks in France where Paris St Germain just avoiding the casualty list by beating fifth tier opponents in stoppage time.

- -

ENGLAND

Wayne Rooney scored twice as Manchester United beat FA Cup holders Manchester City 3-2 in a dramatic third round tie in which City played most of the match with 10 men after Vincent Kompany's early dismissal.

Chelsea, who won the cup three times in the four seasons before City's triumph last May, beat Portsmouth 4-0 in a replay of the 2010 final, which they won 1-0.

Fourth tier Swindon town, managed by Italian Paolo Di Canio, produced the major upset with a 2-1 win over top-flight Wigan Athletic.

Premier League Bolton Wanderers (2-2) and Queens Park Rangers (1-1) were held to draws at fourth tier Macclesfield Town and third tier Milton Keynes Dons respectively.

- -

FRANCE

Diego Lugano saved Carlo Ancelotti's blushes on his official debut as Paris St Germain coach with a stoppage time goal to secure a 2-1 French Cup win at fifth division Locmine on Sunday.

Ligue 1 Toulouse were less fortunate as they were knocked out 1-0 by third division team GFCO Ajaccio in one of several upsets.

Mickael Colloredo struck two minutes into the second half for the home side as Toulouse joined Caen, Sochaux, Lorient and Stade Brest on the list of top flight teams eliminated by lower league opposition.

- -

ITALY

AC Milan and Juventus stayed level at the top of Serie A after both winning away with surprise package Udinese two points behind.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a first-half penalty and set up the second goal for Kevin-Prince Boateng as defending champions Milan won 2-0 at Atalanta.

A first-half Alessandro Matri goal gave Juventus, still unbeaten after 17 games, a 1-0 win at bottom club Lecce.

Antonio Di Natale, 34, scored twice in Udinese's 4-1 win over Cesena and AS Roma stalwart Francesco Totti scored his first two goals of the season, both penalties, in a 2-0 win over Chievo.

- -

SPAIN

Real Madrid went five points clear of the top of La Liga as they beat Granada 5-1 and second-placed Barcelona were held 1-1 by neighbours Espanyol.

Karim Benzema scored twice while Sergio Ramos, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo, with his 21st of the season, shared the other goals for Real who have 43 points from 17 games.

Cesc Fabregas gave Barcelona a 16th minute lead but Pep Guardiola's side were pegged back by Alvaro Vazquez's equaliser four minutes from time.

- -

PORTUGAL

Benfica went two points clear at the top of the Portuguese Premier League after they breezed past Uniao de Leiria 4-0.

Spanish striker Rodrigo stood out for Benfica, grabbing a brace after fellow forwards Bruno Cesar and Oscar Cardozo had already got on the scoresheet.

Reigning champions Porto were held to a 0-0 draw at Sporting in a lively Portuguese 'classico' in which both teams wasted several clear-cut chances.

Benfica are now on 36 points after 14 matches, Porto have 34 and Sporting are third on 28.

(Editing by Brian Homewood; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories