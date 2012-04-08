LONDON, April 8 Manchester United look all set to win the championship in England for a 20th time after a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers left them eight points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City who lost 1-0 at Arsenal.

In Spain, Real Madrid were held 0-0 at home to third-placed Valencia and now lead by only four points from Barcelona, 4-1 winners at Real Zaragoza.

ENGLAND

Manchester City's title ambitions seem to be in ruins after a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal left them eight points behind Manchester United, 2-0 winners over 10-man Queens Park Rangers.

City fell to a late strike by Mikel Arteta and then had Mario Balotelli sent off yet again. Manager Roberto Mancini said his fellow Italian now faced a lengthy ban and in any case he would not pick him again this season.

Arsenal moved into third, 10 points behind City, but two ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, held 0-0 at Sunderland.

SPAIN

Leaders Real Madrid were held 0-0 at home to third-placed Valencia and saw their lead over Barcelona cut to four points after Barca won 4-1 at Real Zaragoza on Saturday.

Valencia's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita excelled at the Bernabeu, pulling off fine saves to deny Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria and Karim Benzema.

With seven matches left Real have 79 points. Barca, who host their arch rivals at the Nou Camp later this month, are on 75.

ITALY

Juventus bounded to the top of Serie A by securing a battling 2-0 victory at Palermo after Amauri condemned AC Milan to a 2-1 defeat at home to Fiorentina.

Lazio consolidated third after Stefano Mauri's stupendous strike helped seal a 3-1 home win over Napoli as the hosts mourned the recent passing of former striker Giorgio Chinaglia

Udinese are three points behind in fourth after a 3-1 win over Parma while Napoli, in fifth, lie six adrift of Lazio.

FRANCE

Montpellier stayed top of Ligue 1 with a 2-1 home win against Sochaux on Saturday with Paris St Germain still on their heels after they beat arch-rivals Olympique Marseille with the same scoreline on Sunday.

Montpellier have 63 points and a game in hand which they will play at Marseille on Wednesday. They lead PSG on goal difference.

Champions Lille, who have 56 points, dropped away when they lost 3-1 at Stade Brest.

Third-placed Lille occupy the Champions League playoff spot but Lyon, in fourth place, narrowed the gap to three points after a couple of Lisandor Lopez penalties earned them a 2-1 home win against AJ Auxerre.

GERMANY

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski helped Borussia Dortmund to a 3-1 win at VfL Wolfsburg and to stay top of the Bundesliga.

But Bayern Munich remain just three points behind following a 2-1 win against Augsburg.

Lewandowski tapped in a fine Ivan Perisic cutback in the 22nd minute and Ilkay Gundogan doubled their lead with a curled shot from the edge of the box as the champions extended their unbeaten streak to 23 games with five left to play.

GREECE

Panathinaikos defeated Panionios 3-0 to clinch second place in the Super League behind champions Olympiakos Pireaus with two matches to spare and are set to gain a crucial points advantage for the end-of-season playoffs.

The Olympiakos title celebrations fell flat after they suffered a rare 1-0 home defeat by Kerkyra.

Ilias Ioannou rifled home a stunning strike with 10 minutes left to inflict the hosts' first home defeat of the season.

NETHERLANDS

Former Dutch international Phillip Cocu clinched his first trophy just 28 days after he accepted the job as PSV Eindhoven head coach when his team beat Heracles Almelo 3-0 in the Dutch Cup final.

It was a ninth success in the tournament for PSV who now focus attention on the league where they lie fourth, trailing leaders Ajax Amsterdam by four points with six matches left.

SCOTLAND

Celtic hammered Kilmarnock 6-0 away to clinch the Scottish league title and end the three-year reign of Glasgow rivals Rangers, who were deducted 10 points in February for entering financial administration.

Celtic, also in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup against Hearts next weekend, lead bitter foes Rangers by an unassailable 18 points with five games left. Rangers beat St Mirren 3-1.

PORTUGAL

A second-half goal by winger Hulk gave Porto a 1-0 win at third-placed Braga to keep them top of the Portuguese Premier League with only four matches to go.

Colombian James Rodriguez set up the burly Brazilian who pounced on the ball down the right in the 55th minute, outpaced a defender and slotted home a diagonal shot.

A second-half goal by winger Hulk gave Porto a 1-0 win at third-placed Braga to keep them top of the Portuguese Premier League with only four matches to go.

Colombian James Rodriguez set up the burly Brazilian who pounced on the ball down the right in the 55th minute, outpaced a defender and slotted home a diagonal shot.

The win puts pressure on second-placed Benfica who face a tough trip to Lisbon neighbours Sporting on Monday. The Eagles have 59 points, four behind Porto on 63 with Braga now five points off the pace.