LONDON, April 21 Controversial Liverpool striker Luis Suarez dominated the Premier League headlines after biting an opponent as Manchester City's slender title hopes were dealt a potentially decisive blow by Tottenham Hotspur.

Juventus and Paris St Germain moved closer to claiming their domestic titles, while Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all won in preparation for this week's Champions League semi-finals.

ENGLAND

Manchester United will win a record 20th English title if they beat Aston Villa on Monday after Manchester City collapsed to a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Three goals in seven minutes enabled Tottenham to revive their top-four hopes, although the drama at White Hart Lane was overshadowed by events at Anfield where Liverpool's Suarez was involved in a biting incident.

The Uruguayan clearly sunk his teeth into Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic in the second half. He later apologised but the incident drew widespread condemnation and an FA investigation into the incident will begin on Monday.

Suarez scored a last-gasp equaliser for Liverpool in a 2-2 draw which dented Chelsea's Champions League qualification hopes. The European champions remained in fourth place, one point behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

Tottenham, in fifth, are two points behind Arsenal with a game in hand after late goals from Clint Dempsey, Jermain Defoe and Gareth Bale snatched a 3-1 victory over City.

Arsenal scrambled a 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday.

At the bottom, Queens Park Rangers and Reading look doomed after losing to Stoke City and Norwich, while FA Cup finalists Wigan Athletic are in grave danger after losing to West Ham United.

If Villa beat Manchester United on Monday, Reading and QPR will be be relegated.

SPAIN

Leaders Barcelona took another step towards their fourth title in five seasons when a late strike from Cesc Fabregas gave them a 1-0 home win over Levante on Saturday.

With six games left, Barca have a 13-point lead over second-placed Real, who beat visiting Real Betis 3-1, and can wrap up the title next weekend if they win at Athletic Bilbao and Real lose at Atletico Madrid.

Both Spanish heavyweights fielded weakened teams with an eye on this week's Champions League semi-final first legs, when Barca visit Bayern Munich on Tuesday and Real play at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid stayed hard on the heels of Real when Radamel Falcao netted his 25th goal of the campaign in a scrappy 1-0 win at mid-table Sevilla on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side can overhaul their city neighbours, whom they play in next month's King's Cup final, if they beat them by more than two goals at the Calderon next weekend.

GERMANY

Champions Bayern Munich demolished Hanover 96 6-1 with forwards Mario Gomez and Claudio Pizarro scoring two goals each ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

The Bavarians, who are chasing an unprecedented treble by a German club, set a record for most wins as they notched their 26th of the campaign and equalled Borussia Dortmund's record of 81 points in a season with four games still to play.

Dortmund, who have their own Champions League semi-final against nine-times European champions Real Madrid, eased past Mainz 05 2-0 to remain in second place, 20 points adrift.

Bayer Leverkusen look set to join them in Europe's premier club competition next season after crushing lowly Hoffenheim 5-0 with two goals from Stefan Kiessling and Andre Schuerrle to stay third.

ITALY

Juventus moved a step closer to their 29th Italian title with a 1-0 win over AC Milan thanks to Arturo Vidal's second-half penalty on Sunday.

Juve need four points from the final five games after closest rivals Napoli, 11 points behind, saw off Cagliari 3-2 in dramatic fashion at the Stadio San Paolo.

Milan are now just one point clear of fourth place Fiorentina, who beat Torino 4-3.

Five points further adrift are Inter Milan who got back to winning ways with a 1-0 defeat of Parma that left them fifth.

FRANCE

Paris St Germain look set to clinch their first league title since 1994 after goals by Jeremy Menez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Clement Chantome gave them a 3-0 win against 10-man Nice on Sunday.

PSG have 70 points, nine ahead of Olympique Marseille, who stayed second after Bruno Cheyrou's superb free kick earned them their 11th 1-0 win of the season against Stade Brest on Saturday.

Lyon, who beat Montpellier 2-1 away on Friday, are two points behind in third place. Lille snatched a last-gap 2-1 win at Bastia to move up to fourth.

St Etienne won the League Cup by beating Stade Rennes in Saturday's final.

NETHERLANDS

Leaders Ajax Amsterdam slipped up with a 1-1 home draw against Heerenveen on Friday that allowed PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord to close the gap at the top to four points with three matches remaining.

PSV cruised to a 3-1 win on Saturday at AZ Alkmaar, who are also their opponents in the cup final on May 9, with captain Mark van Bommel opening the scoring from a free kick.

Feyenoord's Graziano Pelle scored his 24th of the season on Sunday to set up a 2-0 home win over Vitesse Arnhem who lost to a top-six team for the first time this season.

PORTUGAL

Eduardo Salvio and Lima made the most of rare chances as league leaders Benfica stayed four points clear of Porto at the top of the table with a clinical 2-0 win at home to Lisbon rivals Sporting on Sunday.

Reigning champions Porto eased past struggling Moreirense 3-0 away on Saturday, with Colombian striker Jackson Martinez grabbing a double and Brazilian midfielder Fernando also getting his name on the scoresheet. (Editing by Toby Davis)