LONDON Feb 16 Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid remained locked together on 60 points at the top of La Liga after Spain's leading trio won again at the weekend.

Juventus and Bayern Munich continue to hold the advantage in Serie A and the Bundesliga after respective victories over Chievo and Freiburg.

SPAIN

Leading trio Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid recorded easy wins to stretch the gap to fourth place to 16 points after Athletic Bilbao were beaten 2-1 at home by Espanyol.

The top three teams are tied on 60 points with 14 matches left after Barca thrashed Rayo Vallecano 6-0, Atletico thumped Real Valladolid 3-0 and Real Madrid strolled to a 3-0 win at Getafe.

Barca forward Lionel Messi, back to his best after returning from a two-month injury layoff in early January, scored twice to take his goal tally in the top flight to 228 from 263 matches.

Neymar also came on as a substitute to produce a stunning late goal on his first appearance since twisting his ankle four weeks ago.

GERMANY

Leaders Bayern Munich beat Freiburg 4-0, their 13th successive league victory extending their Bundesliga unbeaten streak to 46 games.

Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice in the first half after defender Dante had put Bayern ahead in the 19th minute. Claudio Pizarro capped the rout with a fine solo run in the 88th.

The Bavarians are 16 points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen and will be full of confidence going into Wednesday's Champions League knockout-round clash at Arsenal.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar headed home in the 74th minute to complete Schalke 04's 2-1 victory at Leverkusen while third-placed Borussia Dortmund downed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to close the gap to second to a single point.

Hamburg SV sacked coach Bert van Marwijk after losing 4-2 at basement club Eintracht Braunschweig, a seventh straight league defeat that left them second from bottom.

ITALY

Champions Juvenus stayed nine points clear at the top of Serie A.

Kwadwo Asamoah, Claudio Marchisio and Fernando Llorente scored in Juve's 3-1 win over lowly Chievo while Martin Caceres put through his own goal for the visitors.

Miralem Pjanic's majestic free kick and a double by Mattia Destro gave Roma, who are in second position, a 3-0 victory over Sampdoria while Blerim Dzemaili and Lorenzo Insigne were on target in third-placed Napoli's 2-0 triumph at Sassuolo.

Juve have 63 points followed by Roma on 54 and Napoli on 50.

ENGLAND

Arsenal and Manchester City recorded home wins to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, knocking out Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

The Gunners avenged last weekend's 5-1 thumping at Liverpool thanks to goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lukas Podolski.

City rediscovered their swagger, brushing Chelsea aside 2-0 through Stevan Jovetic and Samir Nasri.

Roberto Martinez remained on course to become the first manager to win the trophy in successive seasons with different teams when Everton beat Swansea City 3-1 while holders Wigan Athletic progressed with a 2-1 win at Cardiff City.

FRANCE

Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi, whose uncle was shot dead in Argentina in the week, scored the opening goal as Paris St Germain beat lowly Valenciennes 3-0.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed the second goal, his 19th in Ligue 1 this term, after halftime before a Gary Kagelmacher own goal put the points out of reach for the visitors.

PSG remained five points ahead of second-placed Monaco who won 2-0 at Bastia thanks to two-goal Colombian James Rodriguez.

NETHERLANDS

A hat-trick from Denmark midfielder Lasse Schoene propelled league leaders Ajax Amsterdam to a 3-0 victory over Heerenveen.

Schoene's goal haul included two penalties in six first-half minutes.

Second-placed Twente Enschede remained four points off the pace after a 2-0 home win over Vitesse Arnhem. Feyenoord are a further three points adrift in third spot after being held to a 1-1 draw at NAC Breda.

Vitesse are eight points behind Ajax in fourth, five in front of PSV Eindhoven who defeated Heracles Almelo 2-1.

GREECE

PAOK Salonika suffered a second successive Super League defeat as they were beaten 2-1 at Asteras Tripolis, a result that left them trailing leaders Olympiakos Piraeus by 20 points with nine matches to go.

The visitors went ahead through Greece striker Stefanos Athanasiadis on the hour but lapses in concentration at the back cost them as Romanian defender Dorin Goian and Spanish forward Juanma netted for Asteras.

Unbeaten Olympiakos all but wrapped up their 41st league title after Michel's team ran out 4-2 winners against Platanias.

Fourth-placed Panathinaikos continued their winning form with a 2-0 victory at Panthrakikos after goals from Nikos Karelis and Nigerian forward Abdul Ajagun.

PORTUGAL

Benfica produced one of their poorest first-half performances of the season before Ezequiel Garay and Lazar Markovic scored after the break to give the league leaders a 2-0 win at Pacos de Ferreira.

The Eagles have 46 points from 19 games, four clear of second-placed Porto who won 2-1 at Gil Vicente thanks to two goals from Silvestre Varela.

Sporting are a further point behind in third after beating Olhanense 1-0. (Compiled by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)