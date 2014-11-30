LONDON Nov 30 La Liga leaders Real Madrid secured a club record 16th straight victory in a laboured 2-1 win at Malaga while victorious Bayern Munich equalled a Bundesliga record for the least goals conceded after 13 games.

Borussia Dortmund are now bottom in Germany but Chelsea remain clear at the top in England despite a 0-0 draw at Sunderland.

- - - -

SPAIN

Barcelona left it late to claim a 1-0 win at Valencia on Sunday after Atletico Madrid's earlier 2-0 victory at home to Deportivo La Coruna was overshadowed by the death of a Deportivo fan hours before kickoff.

A 43-year-old supporter of the Galician club had to be pulled out of the Manzanares river near Atletico's Calderon stadium after dozens of rival fans, who police said belonged to radical "ultras" groups, battled in the streets.

The man suffered cardiac arrest, hypothermia and head injuries and died after failing to respond to efforts to revive him in a local hospital.

Barca and Valencia each had plenty of chances in a scrappy game at the Mestalla that was settled when Sergio Busquets smashed in a loose ball in the fourth minute of added time.

The victory trimmed the gap to Real Madrid back to two points after the leaders set a club record of 16 straight victories in all competitions when they won 2-1 at Malaga on Saturday thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

- - - -

ENGLAND

Chelsea's seemingly irresistible march towards the title hit an unlikely roadblock at Sunderland as they were held to a 0-0 draw having failed to score for the first time in their unbeaten Premier League season.

Champions Manchester City galvanised their pursuit of Chelsea with an emphatic 3-0 victory over a Southampton side who have surprisingly come between the leading title protagonists.

Chelsea's other heavyweight rivals -- Manchester United, who beat Hull City 3-0, Arsenal, who won at West Bromwich Albion with a Danny Welbeck goal, and Liverpool, who beat Stoke City 1-0, were also grateful for Sunderland's dogged effort.

- - - -

GERMANY

Leaders Bayern Munich continued their undefeated charge towards the Bundesliga title, edging past Hertha Berlin 1-0 to stay seven points clear at the top.

Arjen Robben scored the winner in the first half with Bayern feeling the effects of their 3-2 Champions League loss by Manchester City in midweek but still equalling a league record for conceding only three goals in 13 league games.

VfL Wolfsburg stayed in contention in second place after a hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund tumbled to last place after losing 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt courtesy of two defensive errors for their eighth loss this term, the first time they are bottom since the start of the 2007/8 campaign.

- - - -

FRANCE

Olympique de Marseille retained the Ligue 1 lead with a 2-0 home victory against Nantes on Friday, ending the visitors' nine-match unbeaten run.

OM, who prevailed thanks to first-half goals by Florian Thauvin and Rod Fanni, have 34 points from 15 games.

They lead Paris St Germain by one point after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's early penalty sealed a 1-0 home win against Nice, their ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Monaco suffered another setback as they were beaten 2-0 at Stade Rennais on Saturday, a result that left them in 10th place and 14 points off the pace.

They also lost influential midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia for six to eight weeks after he picked up a thigh injury while warming up for the game.

St Etienne ended a 20-year wait for a home win against arch rivals Olympique Lyonnais, who are third, with a 3-0 win at Geoffroy Guichard.

- - - -

ITALY

Juventus and AS Roma won again to keep the gap at the top at three points.

Andrea Pirlo netted an injury-time cracker in Juve's 2-1 derby win over Torino, who earlier scored an even better goal when Bruno Peres ran almost the length of the pitch.

Miralem Pjanic scored the third and fourth for Roma as they saw off a determined challenge from Inter Milan, who had made it 2-2 in Roberto Mancini's second game back at the helm.

- - - -

NETHERLANDS

Ajax Amsterdam's surge towards the top of the Dutch table was checked surprisingly at ADO Den Haag as the champions were pegged back by a late equaliser from the prolific Michiel Kramer in a 1-1 draw.

The result left Ajax still second on 30 points from 14 games, one point behind leaders PSV Eindhoven, whose game against fourth-placed Feyenoord was postponed because of PSV's delayed Europa League match at Estoril being completed on Friday.

- - - -

GREECE

PAOK Salonika stayed top with a 3-2 home win over Panthrakikos on Sunday when the Greek Super League resumed after a one-week suspension imposed for an attack on a refereeing official.

- - - -

PORTUGAL

Benfica are two points clear at the top after a 2-0 win at Academica. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)