LONDON Dec 13 Arsenal jumped to the top of the Premier League while Barcelona's lead was wiped out by chasing Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich cemented first place for the winter break in an exciting weekend of European domestic action.

Premier League

Arsenal took provisional top spot in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win at bottom side Aston Villa, while fourth-placed Manchester United lost 2-1 away to promoted Bournemouth.

Olivier Giroud's penalty saw the Frenchman net his 50th Premier League goal for Arsenal before Mesut Ozil produced his 13th assist of the season to allow Aaron Ramsey to slot home.

Manchester City moved up to second, level on points with Leicester City, thanks to Yaya Toure's last-gasp deflected goal that secured a 2-1 home win over managerless Swansea City.

Arsenal lead Manchester City and Leicester by a point before the latter host Chelsea on Monday. United are four points off the pace after old boy Josh King got the Bournemouth winner.

La Liga

Atletico Madrid drew level on points at the top with champions Barcelona when they fought back to secure a 2-1 win at home to Athletic Bilbao as Real Madrid slipped off the pace when they were beaten 1-0 at Villarreal.

Barca surrendered a 2-0 advantage and were held 2-2 at home by Deportivo La Coruna, their second consecutive draw after last weekend's 1-1 stalemate at Valencia.

Barca and Atletico each have 35 points, with the Spanish and European champions ahead on goal difference, while Real are five points adrift in third after Roberto Soldado scored against his former club to give fifth-placed Villarreal the spoils.

Former England defender Gary Neville is still without a win in two games since taking over as Valencia coach after his new club had a man sent off and needed an Eibar own goal to rescue a 1-1 draw at the modest Basque side.

Bundesliga

Leaders Bayern Munich made sure they will remain top of the Bundesliga throughout the winter break when they beat Ingolstadt 2-0 to stay five points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with one game left this year.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Philipp Lahm lifted Bayern to 43, with Dortmund crushing Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 to stay hot on their heels and open up a nine-point cushion in second place.

Surprise package Hertha Berlin climbed to third with a 4-0 demolition of promoted Darmstadt, Vedad Ibisevic striking twice as the Bosnian rediscovers his scoring form since his move to the capital.

Serie A

Serie A leaders Inter Milan trounced Udinese 4-0 away to extend their lead at the top to four points with second-placed Fiorentina losing 3-1 at rapidly improving champions Juventus.

Juve, six points off the pace on 30, won their sixth straight league match while AS Roma's winless streak continued with a 0-0 draw at Napoli who are level on 32 points with Fiore.

Roma dropped to fifth on 29 points, with AC Milan seventh on 25 after being held 1-1 at home by bottom club Hellas Verona.

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain demolished Olympique Lyonnais 5-1 at the Parc des Princes to go 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted a double to put the defending champions on 48 points from 18 games, with second-placed Angers on 31 after a 1-1 home draw against Girondins de Bordeaux.

Third-placed Monaco are level on points with Angers after a last-gasp 1-0 victory against St Etienne.

Lyon are down to sixth on 26 points, while Olympique de Marseille are 10th after a 1-1 draw against Gazelec Ajaccio meant they had not won at home in three months.

Dutch championship

Leaders Ajax Amsterdam lost 1-0 after Utrecht midfielder Yassin Ayoub scored three minutes from time to complete a miserable week in which they exited the Europa League.

Ajax stay on 38 points from 16 matches, two points ahead of second-placed Feyenoord, while champions PSV Eindhoven, held 1-1 by lowly Roda JC Kerkrade, are a further point back.

Feyenoord missed the chance to draw level with the Amsterdam club at the top when they were held 1-1 at Groningen having been reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

- -