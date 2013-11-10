Nov 10 Manchester United ended Arsenal's 15-game unbeaten away run in all competitions with a 1-0 Premier League win at Old Trafford.

Unbeaten Barcelona moved three points clear in La Liga with a 4-1 victory at Real Betis, while Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 5-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Bayern Munich extended their unbeaten record to 37 games with a 3-0 triumph over Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

ENGLAND

Manchester United climbed to fifth in the Premier league after Robin Van Persie's goal secured a 1-0 home win over his former club Arsenal, who remain top on 25 points.

Luis Suarez moved to eight goals in six league games with a double strike as Liverpool won 4-0 against Fulham, taking them up to second place with 23 points.

Goals from England call-ups Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana helped lift Southampton to third with a 4-1 win over Hull City.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard scored a controversial last-minute penalty to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion that extended their manager Jose Mourinho's unbeaten league record at Stamford Bridge to 66 games.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City failed to break into the top four after 1-0 defeats against a Tim Krul-inspired Newcastle United and battling Sunderland respectively.

- -

SPAIN

Unbeaten Barcelona pulled three points clear at the top of La Liga with a 4-1 victory at basement side Real Betis, after second-placed Atletico were held 1-1 at Villarreal on Sunday.

Cesc Fabregas scored two goals and set up the opener for Neymar, with Pedro netting an outstanding second, after World Player of the Year Lionel Messi was substituted with a hamstring problem. Betis grabbed a consolation penalty at the end.

An early own-goal gave Atletico a 1-0 lead at promoted Villarreal but Juanfran also put the ball in his own net for a late equaliser.

Barca have 37 points from 13 games, Atletico have 34 and Real Madrid are third with 31 after Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a hat-trick in a 5-1 rout of Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu on Saturday. Karim Benzema and Sami Khedira scored the others.

- -

GERMANY

Record-breaking Bayern Munich opened a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over Augsburg to set a league record with their 37th consecutive game without defeat.

First-half goals from Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery, who put in another stellar performance, and a stoppage-time penalty by Thomas Mueller lifted the treble winners to 32 points.

Borussia Dortmund stayed on 28 points in second place after a 2-1 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg where they lost defender Neven Subotic for the rest of the season with torn knee ligaments.

Bayer Leverkusen have caught Dortmund thanks to a 5-3 home win over Hamburg with a hat-trick by South Korean Son Heung-Min.

- -

FRANCE

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic warmed up in style for next week's World Cup playoff against Portugal by netting a hat-trick to put Paris Saint Germain four points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 home win against Nice.

PSG have 31 points from 13 games while Lille are on 27 after securing their eighth consecutive clean sheet in the league this season in a 0-0 draw at En Avant Guingamp.

Monaco are third on 26 points after a 1-1 draw against Evian Thonon Gaillard, with their Colombia striker Radamel Falcao joining PSG's Edinson Cavani as Ligue 1 top scorers with nine.

- -

ITALY

AS Roma remain Serie A leaders despite a second successive draw, this time at home to struggling Sassuolo who scored a 94th minute equaliser through Domenica Berardi.

Titleholders Juventus closed the gap at the top to one point after beating Napoli 3-0 in a match between two sides who started the weekend level in second place.

Fernando Llorente gave Juve a second-minute lead before spectacular second-half strikes from Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba finished off Napoli.

Giuseppe Rossi took his season's tally to 11 goals by scoring twice in Fiorentina's 2-1 home win over Sampdoria and AC Milan's crisis continued with a 0-0 draw at bottom side Chievo where both sides finished with 10 men.

- -

NETHERLANDS

Vitesse Arnhem went top for the first time in 13 years with a 3-1 home win over Utrecht, helped by late goals from Mike Havenaar and Davy Propper.

Vitesse last headed the standings in November 2000, also after the 13th round of the championship.

AZ Alkmaar could have taken first place with victory on Sunday but, despite two goals from Aron Johannsson, had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Feyenoord and are a point behind.

Ajax Amsterdam moved up to third, a further point back and level with Groningen, after a Siem de Jong double and one from Nicolai Boilesen earned a 3-0 win at bottom club NEC Nijmegen.

- -

GREECE

Olympiakos underlined their dominance of the Greek Super League with a 4-0 drubbing of second-placed visitors PAOK.

Forward Joel Campbell, on-loan from Arsenal, set up top scorer Kostas Mitroglou for his 14th goal of the season and then combined with Argentine Javier Saviola who made it 2-0.

Spaniard David Fuster hit the third before Campbell rounded off a fine performance with the fourth goal. (Compiled by Tom Hayward and Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)