LONDON, April 12 The Spanish title race was invigorated by Barcelona dropping points but the championships are all but sewn up in England and Germany after contrasting wins for Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United humbled Manchester City 4-2 in the continent's big derby of the weekend.

SPAIN

Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga was cut to two points as they squandered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 at Sevilla while Real Madrid powered their way to a 3-0 home win over Eibar.

Neymar set up Argentine Lionel Messi for Barca's first goal and the Brazilian then converted a perfect free kick but a determined Sevilla, who are now unbeaten in 32 home games, never gave up.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his hot streak with the opening goal as second-placed Real won while Antoine Griezmann came to the rescue of Atletico Madrid, who are third, with his second of the game after 78 minutes earning the champions a 2-2 draw at Malaga.

ENGLAND

Chelsea are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League after a fortunate late 1-0 win at strugglers Queens Park Rangers but the story of the weekend was Manchester United's 4-2 thumping of Manchester City.

Third-placed United moved four points above their badly faltering derby rivals in fourth and a point behind second-placed Arsenal, who recorded an eighth league win in a row with a 1-0 success at lowly Burnley thanks to Aaron Ramsey's strike.

Leicester City boosted their once improbable hopes of avoiding the drop with a late 3-2 win at stuttering West Bromwich Albion.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich edged closer to a third successive Bundesliga title after the top four all won, leaving the Bavarians 10 points clear with six matches to play.

Bayern beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 with two goals from Robert Lewandowski and one from Thomas Mueller.

Bayern have 70 points from 28 games, with VfL Wolfsburg on 60, Borussia Moenchengladbach on 53 after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 and Bayer Leverkusen on 51. There is then a 10-point gap to fifth-placed Schalke 04.

ITALY

Runaway leaders Juventus saw their lead cut to 12 points after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at bottom club Parma.

Argentine teenager Jose Mauri scored the only goal for Parma, declared bankrupt in March.

Juventus stayed on 70 points while Lazio moved into second place, going above AS Roma, after they thumped Empoli 4-0 for their eighth consecutive Serie A win.

FRANCE

Monaco moved up to third in the Ligue 1 standings after a goal by Anthony Martial and Bernardo Silva's double earned them a 3-0 win at Caen.

Monaco, who travel to Juventus for a Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, have 58 points from 32 games and lead fourth-placed Olympique de Marseille by one point. OM lost 1-0 at Girondins de Bordeaux.

Paris St Germain, who beat Bastia 4-0 in the League Cup final on Saturday, top the table with 62 points and have a game in hand.

NETHERLANDS

Champions Ajax Amsterdam stayed in the Dutch league title race for at least another week as they won 2-0 at Heracles Almelo and delayed the coronation of PSV Eindhoven.

Second-placed Ajax, who have won the last four titles, cut PSV's lead to 10 points with four rounds of the season left.

PSV, who beat PEC Zwolle 3-1, will win the championship next Saturday if they beat Heerenveen at home.

PORTUGAL

Portuguese title rivals Benfica and Porto both won convincingly to leave the Lisbon club three points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga.

Benfica raced into a three-goal lead in a pulsating first 18 minutes against Academica on the way to a 5-1 victory at the Estadio da Luz while Porto won 3-1 at Rio Ave. (Editing by Mark Meadows and Pritha Sarkar)