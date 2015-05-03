LONDON May 3 Chelsea and Juventus completed their strolls to Premier League and Serie A glory while Barcelona stayed ahead in Spain with an 8-0 away thrashing of relegated Cordoba.

ENGLAND

Chelsea secured a fifth English title with three games to spare as Eden Hazard's goal edged them to a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at a jubilant Stamford Bridge.

The west London club have lost only twice in the league and are 13 points clear of last season's champions Manchester City, who won 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur but still face a battle for second with Arsenal three points behind with two games in hand.

Fourth-placed Manchester United, in the final Champions League berth, are two points further back and looking nervously over their shoulders after a 1-0 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion

At the bottom, Burnley and Queens Park Rangers look destined for the drop after defeats by West Ham United and fifth-placed Liverpool while Newcastle United lost 3-0 at Leicester City -- their eighth consecutive defeat -- to hover above the drop zone.

SPAIN

Luis Suarez's hat-trick fired Barcelona to an 8-0 rout of Cordoba and Cristiano Ronaldo hit a record-breaking 25th La Liga treble as Real Madrid won a tricky match at Sevilla 3-2.

Barca moved a step closer to their fifth La Liga title in seven years but Real trail them by only two points with three games left in the season.

Champions Atletico Madrid lacked creativity against Athletic Bilbao and were held to a 0-0 draw but remain in the driving seat for third place.

ITALY

Juventus clinched their fourth successive Serie A title with four games to spare when they beat Sampdoria 1-0 away with a first-half goal by Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Juve have 79 points, 15 ahead of AS Roma who moved into second place by beating Genoa 2-0.

Lazio dropped to third, one point behind their city rivals, after they were held 1-1 at Atalanta.

GERMANY

Champions Bayern Munich fielded a second-string team in their 2-0 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen with coach Pep Guardiola resting players ahead of their Champions League semi-final in Barcelona next week.

Despite their win, Leverkusen stayed in fourth place behind Borussia Moenchengladbach, who scored an 85th minute winner through Ibrahima Traore to beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 away and stay two points clear in third with three games to play.

Second-placed VfL Wolfsburg are now just two points above Gladbach after the Wolves squandered a two-goal lead against relegation-threatened Hanover 96 to draw 2-2.

FRANCE

Paris St Germain moved ominously closer to retaining their Ligue 1 title after a regulation 2-0 win at mid-table Nantes put them back on top of the pile on Sunday.

Olympique Lyonnais had scaled the summit on goal difference on Saturday after beating Evian Thonon Gaillard 2-0 at home but PSG are now three points clear with three games remaining.

Monaco also look well set for the third Champions League qualifying berth after a 4-1 home romp over Toulouse.

NETHERLANDS

Albert Rusnak scored twice for Groningen as they won their first major trophy with a 2-0 victory over holders PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Cup final.

PORTUGAL

Benfica moved closer to retaining the Portuguese League title by hammering Gil Vicente 5-0 away, helped by two goals from Uruguayan Maxi Pereira.

GREECE

Greek Super League champions Olympiakos Piraeus celebrated their title party with a thumping 5-0 home win over AEL Kalloni.

PAOK Salonika moved up to second with a 1-0 win over Levadiakos as they gear up for the four-team end of season playoffs which will decide Greece's second Champions League representatives and Europa League participants.

HUNGARY

Videoton FC Fehervar were crowned Hungarian champions for the second time after second-placed Ferencvaros drew 2-2 at Pecs.

SCOTLAND

Celtic won the Scottish league title for the fourth year in a row after Aberdeen lost 1-0 to Dundee United. Celtic beat Dundee 5-0 on Friday and Aberdeen's loss left them 11 points clear at the top of the table with three games left. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)