LONDON, Sept 13 Manchester City made it five wins out of five in the Premier League and Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals for Real Madrid but Chelsea and Juventus continued to struggle at the weekend as the Champions League looms.

ENGLAND

A last-minute goal by substitute Kelechi Iheanacho earned Manchester City a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace to maintain their 100 percent start to the campaign but defending champions Chelsea's nightmare start continued.

City have 15 points, four more than Leicester City, who came back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday.

Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-1 to end the weekend in third spot -- Anthony Martial scoring his first goal for the club. Chelsea went down 3-1 at Everton and have just four points on the board.

Arsenal are fourth following a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

SPAIN

Lionel Messi came off the bench to earn champions Barcelona a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid on Saturday, when Cristiano Ronaldo hit five goals in a 6-0 romp at Espanyol to become Real Madrid's record La Liga scorer.

Barca's victory preserved their perfect start to the season and they lead on a maximum nine points from three matches.

Real, who have yet to concede a goal, have seven points in second place after Ronaldo took his tally in Spain's top flight to 230, overtaking former Real striker Raul's total of 228.

Villarreal and Celta Vigo also have seven points after Villarreal won 3-1 at Granada and Celta squandered a 3-1 advantage to draw 3-3 at home to 10-man Las Palmas on Sunday.

Villarreal and Celta were joined on seven points by Basque club Eibar, who missed a chance to make it three wins out of three when they drew 0-0 at Malaga.

GERMANY

Borussia Dortmund set a club record with a ninth straight win in all competitions when they beat Hanover 96 4-2 with two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay top of the Bundesliga.

The fourth straight win in the league kept them ahead on goal difference of champions Bayern Munich, who needed a controversial late penalty to edge past Augsburg and keep their 100 percent record intact.

Referee Knut Kircher conceded after the game that he had made a mistake when he ruled Bayern winger Douglas Costa was fouled but Thomas Mueller made the most of it with his penalty to see Bayern also on the maximum 12 points.

VfL Wolfsburg dropped four points off the pace in third after a goalless draw at promoted Ingolstadt.

ITALY

Inter Milan are the only team with nine points from three games after Fredy Guarin's second-half strike gave them a 1-0 win over struggling neighbours AC Milan at San Siro.

Titleholders Juventus continued their poor start when they needed a late penalty, converted by Paulo Dybala, to draw 1-1 at home with Chievo, their first point of the campaign.

FRANCE

Champions Paris St Germain dropped their first Ligue 1 points of the season on Friday when they were held to a 2-2 home draw by Girondins Bordeaux.

Stade Rennes are a point behind in second place after a 2-0 win over nine-man Nantes on Sunday -- Georges Ntep and Giovanni Sio scoring in the second half.

CROATIA

Dinamo Zagreb warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League home clash with Arsenal with Chile striker Angelo Henriquez scoring twice in their 4-0 win at neighbours Lokomotiva.

Henriquez, who could not break into the Manchester United line-up and spent a year on loan at Dinamo before making the move permanent during the summer break, kept Dinamo top two points ahead of Rijeka.

Roman Bezjak's early goal gave Rijeka a 1-0 win at NK Istra 1861 and Hajduk Split stayed third, a point behind, after Mijo Caktas helped them to a 1-0 home win over NK Zagreb.

GREECE

A woeful mistake by goalkeeper Luke Steele accounted for Panathinaikos's first defeat of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Panionios on Sunday, allowing Olympiakos to open up a two-point lead at the top of the Super League.

Englishman Steele fumbled a tame long-range free kick from Anastasios Bakasetas into the net as the visitors fell to third in the table with six points from three games.

Leaders and reigning champions Olympiakos are the only team left in the league with a 100 percent record following their straightforward 3-1 home win over Skoda Xanthi.

AEK Athens are second on seven points.

SERBIA

Red Star Belgrade stayed four points clear at the top with a 3-1 win over champions and bitter city foes Partizan thanks to a spectacular double from Portuguese striker Hugo Oliveira.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring with a superb chip and made it 2-1 after unleashing a venomous volley before midfielder Aleksandar Katai sealed Red Star's win.

Javor Ivanjica stayed second after a 2-0 win at Vozdovac Belgrade.

- - (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)