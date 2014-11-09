LONDON Nov 9 Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus consolidated their top-flight leads at the weekend while Paris St Germain proved too strong for Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Marseille.

- - - -

ENGLAND

Chelsea maintained their four-point lead at the top, and their unbeaten start to the campaign, after coming from behind with goals from Gary Cahill and Diego Costa to win 2-1 at mid-table Liverpool.

Southampton continued their surprise start by beating Leicester City 2-0 to stay second, four points ahead of champions Manchester City who were held 2-2 at lowly Queens Park Rangers.

Alexis Sanchez struck his sixth league goal in four games for Arsenal but they squandered the lead to lose 2-1 at Swansea City. The Welsh side are fifth, level on points with West Ham United who were held 0-0 at home by Aston Villa.

Manchester United overcame visiting Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to a Juan Mata goal but remain 13 points behind the leaders.

- - - -

SPAIN

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the 10th league game in a row as leaders Real Madrid crushed Rayo Vallecano 5-1, giving them 27 points and 42 goals from 11 games.

Barcelona went second, two points behind, after coming from behind to beat Almeria 2-1, deposing Valencia who were held 0-0 at home by Athletic Bilbao.

Valencia are third, a point behind Barca and one ahead of champions Atletico Madrid who had Guilherme Siqueira sent off early in the second half as they went down 2-1 at managerless Real Sociedad.

- - - -

GERMANY

Thomas Mueller grabbed a hat-trick and Xherdan Shaqiri was also on target to give champions and Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a 4-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern, unbeaten after 11 league games this season, stayed four points clear of second-placed VfL Wolfsburg who beat struggling Hamburg SV 2-0.

Borussia Dortmund, runners-up for the last two seasons, climbed away from danger after a bizarre own goal by Christoph Kramer secured a 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach and ended a run of five successive league defeats.

It was third-placed Gladbach's first defeat of the season in all competitions.

- - - -

FRANCE

Paris St Germain moved within one point of Olympique Marseille after beating the leaders 2-0.

Lucas Moura put PSG ahead in the first half and Edinson Cavani headed the second with five minutes left.

Marseille lost Giannelli Imbula to a controversial red card while Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned for PSG as a second-half substitute after being out with a heel injury since late September.

Olympique Lyon beat Guincamp 3-1 to go third, one point behind PSG and two ahead of Girondins Bordeaux.

- - - -

ITALY

Juventus stayed three points clear of AS Roma at the top of Serie A after both enjoyed easy home wins.

Carlos Tevez, Fernando Llorente and Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juve romped to a 7-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Parma, their 24th successive home win in the league.

Juve have 28 points from 11 games, three more than AS Roma who triumphed 3-0 against Torino.

Gonzalo Higuain gave Napoli a 1-0 win at Fiorentina and they are third with 21 points.

- - - -

NETHERLANDS

PSV Eindhoven snatched a 2-1 victory at Heracles Almelo thanks to defender Karim Rekik's extra-time winner, the leaders staying four points ahead of Ajax Amsterdam who triumphed 4-2 at Cambuur Leeuwarden.

Champions Ajax bounced back from their midweek Champions League defeat by Barcelona with a third consecutive Dutch top-flight victory.

Twente Enschede are third, on goal difference from Feyenoord, after a 4-0 victory at bottom club Dordrecht.

- - - -

GREECE

Super League leaders PAOK Salonika were handed their first league defeat of the season as Panathinaikos secured a hard-fought 2-1 win.

PAOK seemed jaded following their Europa League draw against Fiorentina and they fell behind to Abdul Ajagun's goal six minutes after halftime.

Argentine midfielder Facundo Pereyra equalised for the hosts but Greece forward Nikos Karelis hit the winner with 11 minutes left.

Panathinaikos are in fifth spot, six points adrift of PAOK. Second-placed Olympiakos Piraeus are two points off the lead after the champions thumped Panthrakikos 5-1.

- - - -