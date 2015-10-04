LONDON Oct 4 Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund 5-1 on a busy Sunday in European football when Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-0 and Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was sacked.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the chance to break Real Madrid's scoring record in a 1-1 derby draw at Atletico Madrid but Zlatan Ibrahimovic managed the feat for Paris St Germain in their win over Olympique de Marseille in the big game in France.

ENGLAND

A 1-1 draw at city rivals Everton could not save Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers from the sack. Within a couple of hours of the Northern Irishman claiming that "I hope to be here for a bit longer yet", the club announced his dismissal.

Danny Ings put Liverpool ahead before Romelu Lukaku's equaliser three minutes later.

Sergio Aguero scored a mesmeric five goals as Manchester City went top after thrashing Newcastle 6-1 and they stayed there because Manchester United were beaten 3-0 at Arsenal, conceding three goals in the first 20 minutes.

The London side moved above United into second place, two points behind City.

Sunderland are also looking for a new boss after Dutchman Dick Advocaat quit following a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United.

SPAIN

Atletico Madrid substitute Luciano Vietto struck late to rescue a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo was made to wait to set a club scoring record.

Karim Benzema scored first for visitors Real, who are joint second with Celta Vigo and Barcelona, beaten 2-1 at Sevilla.

Leaders Villarreal had a man sent off as they lost 1-0 at struggling Levante with Deyverson hitting the only goal.

GERMANY

Rampant Bayern Munich crushed Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund 5-1 with two goals apiece from Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski to open a seven-point gap at the top and equal a league record with their eighth win in eight matches.

The Bavarians struck three times in 22 minutes after the break to move up to a maximum 24 points, with Dortmund, without a win in their last three games, stuck on 17.

Schalke 04 squandered their chance to move into second place when they slumped to a 3-0 loss at home to Cologne, a result that ended their four-game winning streak in the league and left them in third, a point behind Dortmund.

ITALY

Serie A champions Juventus picked up only their second win of the league season after coming from behind to beat Bologna 3-1 at home.

AC Milan slumped to their fourth loss of the campaign as they crashed to a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Napoli.

Fiorentina remain top after beating Atalanta 3-0 at home, extending their lead to two points after Inter Milan could only draw 1-1 at Sampdoria.

FRANCE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became Paris St Germain's top corer of all time when his double led the French champions to a 2-1 home win against Olympique de Marseille.

With two first-half penalties, Ibrahimovic now has 110 goals to his name for PSG since he joined from AC Milan in 2012, beating by one goal the record set by Portugal's Pedro Miguel Pauleta between 2003 and 2008.

Table-toppers PSG have 23 points from nine games and lead surprise package Angers by five points after the promoted side beat Bastia 1-0 on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

PSV Eindhoven's Gaston Pereiro emerged as their new hero as they re-established hegemony in the Dutch league by ending the unbeaten run of Ajax Amsterdam with a 2-1 away win.

Uruguayan Pereiro scored both goals for the champions, who have shrugged off their early season slumber to move within two points of joint leaders Ajax and Feyenoord.

Feyenoord came from a goal down at bottom side De Graafschap to seal a 2-1 victory with goals from Michiel Kramer and Eljero Elia. Heracles Almelo, who won 2-0 on Friday against visiting Heerenveen, are third on 18 with PSV fourth on 17.

GREECE

Leaders Olympiakos Piraeus chalked up their sixth win in as many games with an impressive first-half display and quality saves from Spanish goalkeeper Roberto securing a 2-0 victory at PAOK Salonika.

Panathinaikos had kept the pressure on Olympiakos with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Skoda Xanthi.

BELGIUM

Third-placed Anderlecht squandered three penalties and then conceded an own goal deep in stoppage time to allow Mechelen to snatch a 1-1 away draw.

Sven Kums celebrated his first call-up to Belgium's squad with a hat-trick for champions Ghent, who kept up their unbeaten league run with a 4-1 win over Club Bruges.

Second-placed Ghent trail surprise leaders Oostende, who beat Lokeren 2-0 on Friday, by three points.

SWEDEN

Two goals from Emir Kujovic put unfancied Norrkoeping a step closer to their first Swedish title since 1989 as they beat Haecken 3-1 at home.

Norrkoeping moved on to 60 points, two ahead of IFK Gothenburg who were held to a 1-1 draw by Halmstad. Three rounds of matches remain. (Editing by Mark Meadows)