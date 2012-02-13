MOSCOW Feb 13 Anzhi Makhachkala have sacked coach Yuri Krasnozhan after just over a month in the job, the big-spending Russian Premier League club said on Monday.

"Today the club made a decision to part company with the head coach," the outfit, bankrolled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said on their website (www.fc-anji.ru).

"Both sides have agreed not to discuss the reasons."

Krasnozhan, 48, joined Anzhi at the end of the year after he was sacked by Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in the season despite them being among the league leaders at the time. Lokomotiv said he was fired for "negligence in his job" following a controversial defeat by Anzhi.

Local media have made Fabio Capello the favourite to take the hot seat. Reports said the Italian, who quit as England manager last week, visited Moscow at the weekend to negotiate a deal with Anzhi. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Mark Meadows) To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)