MOSCOW Feb 13 Anzhi Makhachkala have sacked
coach Yuri Krasnozhan after just over a month in the job, the
big-spending Russian Premier League club said on Monday.
"Today the club made a decision to part company with the
head coach," the outfit, bankrolled by billionaire Suleiman
Kerimov, said on their website (www.fc-anji.ru).
"Both sides have agreed not to discuss the reasons."
Krasnozhan, 48, joined Anzhi at the end of the year after he
was sacked by Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in the season despite
them being among the league leaders at the time. Lokomotiv said
he was fired for "negligence in his job" following a
controversial defeat by Anzhi.
Local media have made Fabio Capello the favourite to take
the hot seat. Reports said the Italian, who quit as England
manager last week, visited Moscow at the weekend to negotiate a
deal with Anzhi.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Mark Meadows)
