MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian Premier League club Anzhi Makhachkala named Yuri Krasnozhan, who was fired by Lokomotiv Moscow earlier this year, as their new coach on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old replaces Brazilian Roberto Carlos and Andrei Gordeyev, who were named joined caretaker coaches in September after Anzhi sacked their long-serving boss Gadzhi Gadzhiyev.

"Today, the board of directors had appointed Yuri Krasnozhan as head coach of Anzhi Makhachkala," the wealthy club from the volatile North Caucasus region said on their website (www.fc-anji.ru). "The Russian coach had signed a five-year contract."

Krasnozhan was sacked by Lokomotiv in June despite the club being among the Russian league leaders at the time. The railway side said he had been fired for "negligence in his job" following a controversial defeat by Anzhi.

"I'm very grateful to the Anzhi bosses for entrusting me with these huge responsibilities," Krasnozhan, who first made his name as coach of Anzhi's North Caucasus rivals Spartak Nalchik, told the club's website.

"Anzhi have become one of the more popular clubs in recent times, followed not only in Russia but also round the world."

Anzhi, bankrolled by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, had been linked with several high-profile coaches including England manager Fabio Capello, Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho and former Russia coach Guus Hiddink.

Kerimov's money helped lure Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o from Inter Milan during the last transfer window on a three-year deal. According to media reports, Eto'o is now the highest-paid player in the world with an annual salary of 20 million euros ($26.8 million).

Asked if he could deal with the likes of Roberto Carlos or Eto'o, Krasnozhan said: "Anzhi are not just Roberto and Samuel. We also have a lot of other talented players, local guys ... I don't have to control them. We must be as one, as a team." (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Peter Rutherford) To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

