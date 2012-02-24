Andrei Arshavin laughs during a training session at the stadium in Zilina October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Russia captain Andrei Arshavin has rejoined Zenit St Petersburg from Arsenal on loan until the end of the season, the 30-year-old forward said on Friday.

"I have transferred to Zenit. On loan. The details tomorrow when you wake up," the player said on his official website (www.arshavin.eu).

Arsenal paid Zenit some 15 million pounds for Arshavin in January 2009.

After excelling for the first couple of years in London, Arshavin has struggled to break into the Premier League side's first team this season. His last game was on Tuesday when he played for Arsenal's reserve team, scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Norwich City.

(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Justin Palmer)

To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)