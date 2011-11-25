MOSCOW Nov 25 England manager Fabio Capello denied on Friday that his trip to Moscow this week had anything to do with football after local media reported he had arrived in the capital to negotiate a contract with wealthy Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.

"I came to Moscow to see the ballet at the Bolshoi Theatre, not for football," Capello, whose contract with the English FA expires after the Euro 2012 finals, told Russian media.

"I was invited here and just couldn't turn it down," added the Italian, who was pictured with his wife Laura at the lobby of a posh hotel in the centre of Moscow on Friday evening.

It was widely reported in the Russian media that Capello came to Moscow on Thursday to negotiate with Anzhi's billionaire owner Suleiman Kerimov over the possibility of becoming coach of the big-spending club from the volatile North Caucasus region.

Brazilian Roberto Carlos, who was named Anzhi's joint coach in September after joining them earlier in the year as a player, said the club was targeting several high-profile coaches, including Capello and former Russia boss Guus Hiddink.

Anzhi officials were unavailable for comment on Friday.

