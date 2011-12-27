MOSCOW Russian Premier League club FC Krasnodar have released striker Spartak Gogniyev, who had his ribs and nose broken after being beaten during a reserve game last month.

The Russian Premier League said on its website on Tuesday that the 30-year-old former Russia international's name had been taken off the list of registered Krasnodar players for next year.

The club's officials were unavailable for comment.

Gogniyev was handed a six-game ban and $1,600 fine by the Russian FA for his involvement in the incidents against Chechen club Terek Grozny on November 4 when he was sent off for pushing the referee.

He was then attacked in the tunnel by a group of men dressed in Terek and police uniforms.

The world players' union FIFPro slammed the decision to punish Gogniyev while the Russian player's union filed a complaint with the game's world and European governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, respectively.

