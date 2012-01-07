Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Jan 7 Scottish Cup fourth round results on Saturday (numerals denote division, Scottish Premier League unless stated). Livingston (II) 1 Ayr United (II) 2 Airdrie United (III) 2 Dundee United 6 Cowdenbeath (III) 2 Hibernian 3 Falkirk (II) 2 East Fife (III) 0 Forfar Athletic (III) 0 Aberdeen 4 Hearts 1 Auchinleck Talbot 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dunfermline Athletic 1 Motherwell 4 Queen's Park 0 Partick Thistle (II) 0 Queen of the South (II) 1 Raith Rovers (II) 1 Greenock Morton (II) 2 Ross County (II) 7 Stenhousemuir (III) 0 St. Johnstone 2 Brechin City (III) 1 St. Mirren 0 Hamilton Academical (II) 0 Dundee (II) 1 Kilmarnock 1 Playing on Sunday (GMT) Arbroath (III) v Rangers (1245) Peterhead v Celtic (1500) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.