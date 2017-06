LONDON Feb 14 Scottish soccer champions Rangers went into administration on Tuesday after running into financial problems, a move that will trigger an automatic 10-point deduction and effectively hand their title to Glasgow rivals Celtic.

Rangers, formed 140 years ago and one of the best-supported clubs in Britain, are in dispute with Britain's tax authorities and could face a bill of more than 50 million pounds ($78.97 million).

Corporate restructuring specialists Duff & Phelps had been appointed by the club to act as administrator, a spokesman for the firm said.