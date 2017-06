LONDON Feb 13 Scottish soccer champions Rangers have given notice that they plan to go into administration after running into financial problems centred on a disputed tax bill.

The club, part of the Old Firm with city rivals Celtic that dominates the Scottish game, has lodged an intention to go into administration with the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Britain's Press Association news agency reported.

The club had no comment but said they expected to make a statement on their web site later on Monday. (Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Mark Meadows)