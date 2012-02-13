* Scottish champions Rangers set for administration
* Tax case risks crippling Glasgow giants
* English club Portsmouth also seen heading for
administration
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Feb 13 Scottish champions Rangers
have said that they face administration after running into
financial problems centred on a disputed tax bill, a move that
would effectively hand the title to perennial rivals Celtic.
Rangers chairman Craig Whyte, who bought an 85 percent stake
in the club for a nominal one pound last year, said there was no
'realistic or practical' alternative course for the Glasgow
giants, champions a record 54 times.
"It is extremely disappointing the club finds itself in this
position but decisions have to be taken to safeguard the
long-term survival and prosperity of the club both on and off
the field," Whyte said in a statement.
"The harsh reality is that this moment has been a long time
coming for Rangers and its roots lie in decisions taken many
years ago. If we do not take action now the consequences and the
risks to the club are too great," he added.
Rangers could face a bill of more than 50 million pounds
($79 million) if they lose the case currently before a tax
tribunal and the club warned it could not pay that amount.
They are second in the Scottish Premier League, four points
behind Celtic, but face a 10-point penalty if they do go into
administration, a decision expected over the next 10 days.
In England, there were media reports that championship
(second division) club Portsmouth were set to go into
administration over an unpaid tax bill of 1.6 million pounds.
Portsmouth have been struggling since November when Russian
owner Vladimir Antonov was arrested in connection with alleged
fraud at a Lithuanian bank.
SURVIVAL PLAN
Rangers said they would have to cut costs and review
staffing across the club if they were to go into administration.
They sold Croatia international striker Nikica Jelavic to
English Premier League club Everton last month.
Whyte vowed that the club, founded in 1872, would survive.
"I can reassure Rangers supporters that the club will
continue and can emerge as a stronger and financially fitter
organisation that will compete at the levels of competition our
fans have come to expect."
The club is expected to come up with a proposed
restructuring that will ensure creditors would be paid and
provision made for the tax case. The aim is to minimise any
points deduction and allow Rangers to play in lucrative European
soccer next season.
Rangers are one of the best supported clubs in Britain, with
an average home attendance this season of more than 45,000.
However, the 12-team Scottish Premier League is a poor
relation to its English counterpart in terms of television
revenue and sponsorship deals.
Rangers' fierce rivalry with Celtic often adds to sectarian
tensions between Protestants and Roman Catholics in Glasgow and
the surrounding areas.
Aberdeen, then managed by Alex Ferguson, took the Scottish
league title in 1985 -- the last time it was not won by one of
the Glasgow giants.