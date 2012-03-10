March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Scottish Premier League on Saturday.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 30 24 3 3 62 17 75
2 Rangers * 29 20 4 5 56 19 54
3 Motherwell 29 15 6 8 40 33 51
4 Dundee United 29 10 10 9 47 39 40
5 St. Johnstone 28 11 7 10 36 33 40
6 Hearts 29 11 6 12 33 29 39
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 30 7 13 10 32 44 34
8 Aberdeen 29 7 12 10 29 32 33
9 St. Mirren 29 6 13 10 26 37 31
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 7 7 15 33 50 28
11 Hibernian 29 5 8 16 30 55 23
12 Dunfermline Athletic 30 4 7 19 30 66 19
-------------------------
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off