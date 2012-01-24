Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Jan 24 Result and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Tuesday Motherwell 3 Dunfermline Athletic 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 24 19 2 3 48 16 59 2 Rangers 24 17 4 3 43 14 55 3 Motherwell 23 11 5 7 28 27 38 4 Hearts 24 10 5 9 30 18 35 5 St. Johnstone 23 10 5 8 30 24 35 6 Dundee United 24 6 9 9 33 38 27 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 23 6 9 8 27 34 27 8 Aberdeen 24 6 8 10 26 30 26 9 St. Mirren 24 6 8 10 25 36 26 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 7 4 12 30 40 25 11 Hibernian 23 4 6 13 24 41 18 12 Dunfermline Athletic 23 4 5 14 26 52 17 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 28 Aberdeen v Dunfermline Athletic (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Mirren (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hibernian (1500)
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.