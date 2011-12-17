(Updates standings)
Dec 17 Scottish Premier League results and
standings on Saturday.
Aberdeen 1 Hibernian 0
Hearts 4 Dunfermline Athletic 0
Kilmarnock 1 Dundee United 1
Motherwell 1 St. Mirren 1
Rangers 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 19 15 3 1 36 9 48
2 Celtic 18 13 2 3 36 14 41
3 Motherwell 18 10 4 4 24 19 34
4 St. Johnstone 18 7 5 6 21 18 26
5 Hearts 19 7 4 8 20 14 25
6 Kilmarnock 18 5 8 5 24 26 23
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 19 5 7 7 25 30 22
8 St. Mirren 19 5 7 7 18 24 22
9 Aberdeen 19 5 5 9 22 26 20
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 4 3 12 25 38 15
11 Hibernian 18 3 5 10 16 29 14
12 Dunfermline Athletic 18 3 5 10 20 40 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
St. Johnstone v Celtic (1500)
