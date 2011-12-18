Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Dec 18 Scottish Premier League results and standings on Sunday. St. Johnstone 0 Celtic 2 Played on Saturday Aberdeen 1 Hibernian 0 Hearts 4 Dunfermline Athletic 0 Kilmarnock 1 Dundee United 1 Motherwell 1 St. Mirren 1 Rangers 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 19 15 3 1 36 9 48 2 Celtic 19 14 2 3 38 14 44 3 Motherwell 18 10 4 4 24 19 34 4 St. Johnstone 19 7 5 7 21 20 26 5 Hearts 19 7 4 8 20 14 25 6 Kilmarnock 18 5 8 5 24 26 23 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 19 5 7 7 25 30 22 8 St. Mirren 19 5 7 7 18 24 22 9 Aberdeen 19 5 5 9 22 26 20 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 4 3 12 25 38 15 11 Hibernian 18 3 5 10 16 29 14 12 Dunfermline Athletic 18 3 5 10 20 40 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.