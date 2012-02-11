Feb 11 Results and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Saturday
Celtic 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Dunfermline Athletic 1 Rangers 4
Hibernian 0 Aberdeen 0
Kilmarnock 1 Hearts 1
St. Johnstone 1 Dundee United 5
St. Mirren 0 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 26 21 2 3 53 16 65
2 Rangers 26 19 4 3 51 15 61
3 Motherwell 25 12 6 7 31 29 42
4 Hearts 26 10 6 10 31 23 36
5 St. Johnstone 25 10 5 10 33 32 35
6 Dundee United 25 7 9 9 38 39 30
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 26 7 9 10 27 30 30
8 Kilmarnock 25 6 11 8 29 36 29
9 St. Mirren 26 6 10 10 25 36 28
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 7 5 13 30 41 26
11 Hibernian 25 4 7 14 24 45 19
12 Dunfermline Athletic 26 4 6 16 28 58 18
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off