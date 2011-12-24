Dec 24 Results and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Saturday
Celtic 2 Kilmarnock 1
Dundee United 3 Hibernian 1
Dunfermline Athletic 0 St. Johnstone 3
Hearts 2 Motherwell 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Aberdeen 1
St. Mirren 2 Rangers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 20 15 3 2 37 11 48
2 Celtic 20 15 2 3 40 15 47
3 Motherwell 19 10 4 5 24 21 34
4 St. Johnstone 20 8 5 7 24 20 29
5 Hearts 20 8 4 8 22 14 28
6 Dundee United 20 6 7 7 28 31 25
-------------------------
7 St. Mirren 20 6 7 7 20 25 25
8 Kilmarnock 19 5 8 6 25 28 23
9 Aberdeen 20 5 5 10 23 28 20
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 5 3 12 27 39 18
11 Hibernian 19 3 5 11 17 32 14
12 Dunfermline Athletic 19 3 5 11 20 43 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off