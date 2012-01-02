Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Jan 2 Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Monday Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 2 Dunfermline Athletic 0 Celtic 3 Hibernian 1 Hearts 3 Kilmarnock 2 St. Mirren 1 Rangers 3 Motherwell 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 22 17 2 3 44 15 53 2 Rangers 22 16 3 3 40 12 51 3 Motherwell 20 10 4 6 24 24 34 4 Hearts 22 9 5 8 25 15 32 5 St. Johnstone 21 9 5 7 26 20 32 6 Dundee United 22 6 8 8 31 35 26 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 21 6 8 7 27 31 26 8 St. Mirren 22 6 8 8 23 29 26 9 Aberdeen 22 6 6 10 25 29 24 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 5 4 12 28 40 19 11 Hibernian 21 3 6 12 19 36 15 12 Dunfermline Athletic 20 3 5 12 20 46 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Postponed Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.