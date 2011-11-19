Nov 19 Results and standings from the
Scottish
Premier League on Saturday
Aberdeen 1 Motherwell 2
Dundee United 1 Hearts 0
Hibernian 1 Kilmarnock 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Celtic 2
Rangers 0 St. Johnstone 0
St. Mirren 2 Dunfermline Athletic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 15 12 3 0 30 6 39
2 Celtic 14 9 2 3 27 13 29
3 Motherwell 15 9 2 4 20 18 29
4 St. Johnstone 14 5 5 4 15 11 20
5 St. Mirren 15 5 5 5 14 14 20
6 Hearts 14 5 4 5 13 9 19
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 14 3 6 5 19 24 15
8 Dundee United 14 3 5 6 20 26 14
9 Hibernian 14 3 4 7 14 22 13
10 Dunfermline Athletic 14 3 4 7 15 29 13
11 Aberdeen 14 3 3 8 14 18 12
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 3 3 9 19 30 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off