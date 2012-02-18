Soccer-Wales hold Serbia to 1-1 draw in tense qualifier
BELGRADE, June 11 Wales and Serbia kept alive their hopes of reaching next year's World Cup finals in Russia after battling out a tense 1-1 draw in an absorbing Group D qualifier on Sunday.
Feb 18 Scottish Premier League results and standings on Saturday. Dundee United 0 St. Mirren 0 Dunfermline Athletic 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Motherwell 3 Hearts 0 Rangers 0 Kilmarnock 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 26 21 2 3 53 16 65 2 Rangers * 27 19 4 4 51 16 51 3 Motherwell 26 13 6 7 34 29 45 4 Hearts 27 10 6 11 31 26 36 5 St. Johnstone 25 10 5 10 33 32 35 6 Kilmarnock 26 7 11 8 30 36 32 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 26 7 10 9 38 39 31 8 Aberdeen 26 7 9 10 27 30 30 9 St. Mirren 27 6 11 10 25 36 29 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 7 6 13 31 42 27 11 Hibernian 25 4 7 14 24 45 19 12 Dunfermline Athletic 27 4 7 16 29 59 19 ------------------------- * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Playing on Sunday (GMT) Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1245) Hibernian v Celtic (1500)
BELGRADE, June 11 Wales and Serbia kept alive their hopes of reaching next year's World Cup finals in Russia after battling out a tense 1-1 draw in an absorbing Group D qualifier on Sunday.
June 11 Plucky Macedonia gave Spain a tough test in their World Cup Group G qualifier in Skopje on Sunday but despite a superb goal from Stefan Ristovski the Spaniards still ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from David Silva and Diego Costa.