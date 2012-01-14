Jan 14 Results and standings from the Scottish
Premier League on Saturday
Aberdeen 0 Kilmarnock 0
Celtic 2 Dundee United 1
Dunfermline Athletic 2 Hibernian 3
Hearts 5 St. Mirren 2
Motherwell 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
St. Johnstone 1 Rangers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 18 2 3 46 16 56
2 Rangers 23 17 3 3 42 13 54
3 Hearts 23 10 5 8 30 17 35
4 Motherwell 21 10 4 7 24 25 34
5 St. Johnstone 22 9 5 8 27 22 32
6 Kilmarnock 22 6 9 7 27 31 27
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 23 6 8 9 32 37 26
8 St. Mirren 23 6 8 9 25 34 26
9 Aberdeen 23 6 7 10 25 29 25
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 6 4 12 29 40 22
11 Hibernian 22 4 6 12 22 38 18
12 Dunfermline Athletic 21 3 5 13 22 49 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off