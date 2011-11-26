UPDATE 3-Cristiano Ronaldo denies accusations of tax fraud in Spain
* Ronaldo denies any wrongdoing (Recasts with Ronaldo denial)
Nov 26 Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Saturday Celtic 5 St. Mirren 0 Dunfermline Athletic 3 Aberdeen 3 Hearts 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 0 St. Johnstone 3 Hibernian 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 15 12 3 0 30 6 39 2 Celtic 16 11 2 3 34 14 35 3 Motherwell 16 9 3 4 20 18 30 4 St. Johnstone 15 6 5 4 18 12 23 5 Hearts 16 6 4 6 15 11 22 6 St. Mirren 16 5 5 6 14 19 20 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 16 4 6 6 21 26 18 8 Kilmarnock 15 3 7 5 20 25 16 9 Hibernian 16 3 5 8 16 26 14 10 Dunfermline Athletic 15 3 4 8 16 31 13 11 Aberdeen 14 3 3 8 14 18 12 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 3 3 10 20 32 12 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 27 Kilmarnock v Rangers (1245)
* Ronaldo denies any wrongdoing (Recasts with Ronaldo denial)
PARIS, June 13 Fans at the Stade de France paid tribute to the victims of the recent militant attacks in Manchester and London before a soccer friendly between France and England on Tuesday.