Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Sunday Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Rangers 4 Saturday, February 25 Celtic 1 Motherwell 0 Hearts 0 Dundee United 2 Kilmarnock 1 Hibernian 3 St. Johnstone 3 Dunfermline Athletic 1 St. Mirren 1 Aberdeen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 29 24 2 3 61 16 74 2 Rangers * 28 20 4 4 55 17 54 3 Motherwell 28 14 6 8 38 33 48 4 St. Johnstone 27 11 6 10 36 33 39 5 Dundee United 28 9 10 9 44 39 37 6 Hearts 28 10 6 12 31 28 36 ------------------------- 7 Aberdeen 28 7 11 10 28 31 32 8 Kilmarnock 28 7 11 10 31 43 32 9 St. Mirren 28 6 12 10 26 37 30 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 7 6 14 32 46 27 11 Hibernian 28 5 7 16 30 55 22 12 Dunfermline Athletic 29 4 7 18 30 64 19 ------------------------- * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)