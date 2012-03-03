March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Scottish Premier League on Saturday
Aberdeen 1 Celtic 1
Dunfermline Athletic 0 Motherwell 2
Hibernian 0 St. Mirren 0
Kilmarnock 0 St. Johnstone 0
Rangers 1 Hearts 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 30 24 3 3 62 17 75
2 Rangers * 29 20 4 5 56 19 54
3 Motherwell 29 15 6 8 40 33 51
4 St. Johnstone 28 11 7 10 36 33 40
5 Hearts 29 11 6 12 33 29 39
6 Dundee United 28 9 10 9 44 39 37
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 29 7 12 10 29 32 33
8 Kilmarnock 29 7 12 10 31 43 33
9 St. Mirren 29 6 13 10 26 37 31
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 7 6 14 32 46 27
11 Hibernian 29 5 8 16 30 55 23
12 Dunfermline Athletic 30 4 7 19 30 66 19
-------------------------
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 5
Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945)