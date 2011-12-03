Dec 3 Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Saturday Hearts 1 St. Johnstone 2 Kilmarnock 2 Aberdeen 0 Rangers 2 Dunfermline Athletic 1 St. Mirren 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Played on Friday Motherwell 0 Hibernian 1 aband.46' Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rangers 17 13 3 1 32 8 42 2 Celtic 16 11 2 3 34 14 35 3 Motherwell 16 9 3 4 20 18 30 4 St. Johnstone 16 7 5 4 20 13 26 5 Hearts 17 6 4 7 16 13 22 6 Kilmarnock 17 5 7 5 23 25 22 ------------------------- 7 St. Mirren 17 5 5 7 15 21 20 8 Dundee United 16 4 6 6 21 26 18 9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 17 4 3 10 22 33 15 10 Hibernian 16 3 5 8 16 26 14 11 Dunfermline Athletic 17 3 5 9 20 36 14 12 Aberdeen 16 3 4 9 17 23 13 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 4 Dundee United v Celtic (1245) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories