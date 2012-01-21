Jan 21 Scottish Premier League results and
standings on Saturday.
Dundee United 1 Motherwell 1
Hibernian 2 St. Johnstone 3
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Hearts 0
Kilmarnock 0 Dunfermline Athletic 3
Rangers 1 Aberdeen 1
St. Mirren 0 Celtic 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 24 19 2 3 48 16 59
2 Rangers 24 17 4 3 43 14 55
3 Hearts 24 10 5 9 30 18 35
4 St. Johnstone 23 10 5 8 30 24 35
5 Motherwell 22 10 5 7 25 26 35
6 Dundee United 24 6 9 9 33 38 27
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 23 6 9 8 27 34 27
8 Aberdeen 24 6 8 10 26 30 26
9 St. Mirren 24 6 8 10 25 36 26
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 7 4 12 30 40 25
11 Hibernian 23 4 6 13 24 41 18
12 Dunfermline Athletic 22 4 5 13 25 49 17
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off