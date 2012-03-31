BELGRADE, March 31 Rad Belgrade have fired their spokesman Vladimir Savic for mocking Partizan coach Avram Grant ahead of their Serbian first division match on Saturday, club officials said.

In a texted message to the media notifying them of Rad's pre-match news conference, Savic wrote that the clash with Partizan "would show whether Grant can become a Red Star legend like he became a Millwall legend".

Savic was referring to a banner flown by a plane over West Ham's DW stadium last season during their 3-2 defeat by Wigan, which sealed the club's relegation from the Premier League with Grant in charge.

A group of Millwall fans had claimed responsibility for the banner taunting Grant and West Ham.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by John Mehaffey)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories