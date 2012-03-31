BELGRADE, March 31 Rad Belgrade have fired their
spokesman Vladimir Savic for mocking Partizan coach Avram Grant
ahead of their Serbian first division match on Saturday, club
officials said.
In a texted message to the media notifying them of Rad's
pre-match news conference, Savic wrote that the clash with
Partizan "would show whether Grant can become a Red Star legend
like he became a Millwall legend".
Savic was referring to a banner flown by a plane over West
Ham's DW stadium last season during their 3-2 defeat by Wigan,
which sealed the club's relegation from the Premier League with
Grant in charge.
A group of Millwall fans had claimed responsibility for the
banner taunting Grant and West Ham.
(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by John Mehaffey)
