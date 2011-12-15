BERNE Dec 15 UEFA's decision to expel
Swiss club Sion from the Europa League for fielding
ineligible players has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration
for Sport (CAS), sport's highest tribunal.
The ruling is the latest in a complex battle in which Sion,
led by outspoken president Christian Constantin, defied FIFA and
UEFA statutes by taking their case to the civil courts.
"(CAS) decided to confirm that OLA (Sion) should not be
reintegrated into the UEFA Europa League 2011/12," said the
Lausanne-based tribunal in a statement.
Sion had lost another key battle last month when the Valais
cantonal court ruled the club could no longer field six players
who were signed in the summer, when Sion were subjected to a
FIFA transfer ban.
The six players had initially won a court ruling allowing
them to play and, backed by this, Sion fielded them in a Europa
League qualifier against Celtic, which the Swiss side won.
UEFA ruled the players to be ineligible and expelled Sion
from the competition. Celtic took their place in Group I
alongside Atletico Madrid, Udinese and Stade Rennes.
Sion then obtained an injunction at another court in the
canton of Vaud, where UEFA has its headquarters, ordering them
to be reinstated.
That injunction also said that the CAS had the jurisdiction
to make a final ruling and that Sion had 60 days to file a
claim, which it had not done, CAS said.
The case caused embarrassment to UEFA whose president Michel
Platini was interviewed by Vaud prosecutors to explain why Sion
had not been reinstated.
UEFA then drew up several possible ways of including Sion in
the competition, all of which would have thrown the tournament
into chaos.
The transfer ban had been imposed over a case in 2008 when
Sion were found guilty of poaching an Egyptian player from his
club.
