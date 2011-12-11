BERNE Dec 11 FC Basel, conquerors of
Manchester United in the Champions League, were brought back
down to earth when they drew 1-1 with modest Neuchatel Xamax in
front of less than 6,000 fans in the Swiss League on Sunday.
Marco Streller, scorer of the first goal in the 2-1 win over
United which took Basel into the Champions League last 16 at the
English side's expense, gave Basel the lead in the 77th minute
at the Maladiere.
But Neuchatel, where controversial Russian owner Bulat
Chagaev has fired four coaches and the administrative staff
since taking over the club in May, levelled through Abdou Dampha
four minutes later.
The hosts played most of the second half with 10 men after
Stephane Besle was sent off for a second yellow card.
Basel, attempting to win the Swiss league for the third
season in a row, reached the halfway mark of the season top of
the table with a seven-point lead over FC Lucerne and Sion.
