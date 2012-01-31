Everton's new signing Nikica Jelavic (L) poses for media ahead of their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City in Liverpool, northern England January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Premier League strugglers Queens Park Rangers splashed out on strikers Bobby Zamora and Djibril Cisse on deadline day, while there was a flurry of action at Tottenham Hotspur and in Italy, but generally the January transfer window ended up a damp squib.

Zamora signed from Fulham and Cisse from Lazio as England again outshone the rest of Europe in terms of spending, even if there was nothing remotely as big as last year's late Fernando Torres and Andy Carroll drama.

Premier League high-fliers Spurs, always busy on deadline day, surprisingly took injury-prone Louis Saha from Everton and let fellow striker Roman Pavlyuchenko talk to Lokomotiv Moscow.

Qatari-backed French league leaders Paris St Germain continued their spending from August with the purchase of Thiago Motta from Inter Milan, who let Sulley Muntari join rivals AC Milan on loan amid other deals at Claudio Ranieri's side.

Accountants Deloitte said that in this year's window up until Monday, Premier League spending had reached 35 million pounds compared to 90 million last year even before Torres joined Chelsea from Liverpool for 50 million and Carroll went to Liverpool from Newcastle United for 35 million.

Global economic woes may have been a factor in the slowdown this January, especially in Spain where many cash-strapped clubs have barely made any signings in the window, but experts doubt it had a major impact on the Premier League.

"I don't think the lack of activity in this transfer window is due to the economic outlook," Mishcon de Reya sports lawyer Adam Morallee told Reuters.

"I think it is just a case of the big clubs thinking they will wait until the summer to buy."

Torres and Carroll struggling at their new sides is another reason why clubs have been reluctant to do business in January, when values are inflated compared to the close season and recruits can upset a team's balance mid-campaign.

"Some managers have been openly sceptical about spending in January transfer window unless you happen to find the right player available," Paul Rawnsley, director at Deloitte's Sports Business Group, told Reuters.

"It's back to normal. Last year was very different especially on the last day. Last year was higher than ever."

OUTCAST TEVEZ

Premier League title contenders Manchester City drafted in David Pizarro from AS Roma on loan but Carlos Tevez, the most talked about man in the window having burned his bridges at City, ended up going nowhere and remains an outcast.

City boss Roberto Mancini has not picked the Argentine since he refused to warm up as a substitute in September but bids from Milan, PSG and Inter fell through.

The fact City were among several European clubs actually playing matches on deadline day also affected business, although Everton signed Nikica Jelavic from Rangers to replace Saha.

The onset of UEFA'S financial fairplay, where clubs have to balance football expenditure to take part in European competition, has also had an effect as teams rein in spending to prepare for the new rules.

"It's certainly on the minds of management and boardrooms in England and other countries," added Rawnsley, who said English clubs were finally waking up to the UEFA threat despite extra television income in the Premier League boosting coffers.

"History shows the amount of spending by English clubs in January has always been significantly ahead of Spain, Germany, Italy and France. The strength in the English league is that revenues are more shared out."

IAQUINTA EXIT

One English club eyeing financial fairplay are Chelsea, who reduced their losses and posted a record annual turnover on Tuesday, saying they were focused on meeting UEFA's new rules. They also signed Racing Genk's Kevin de Bruyne for June.

In Germany, Hoffenheim signed Wolfsburg striker Srdjan Lakic on loan until the end of the season to fill the gap left by Vedad Ibisevic's move to Stuttgart, who sold Pavel Pogrebnyak to Fulham as Zamora's replacement.

Bayer Leverkusen brought in Tottenham defender Vedran Corluka on loan until the end of the season.

Inter Milan claimed a South American double with the capture of Brazilian starlet Juan from Internacional and Colombian midfielder Fredy Guarin from Porto while they also recruited Angelo Palombo from Sampdoria as Muntari and Thiago Motta left.

In other confirmed deals in Italy, leaders Juventus loaned out striker Vincenzo Iaquinta to struggling Cesena while signing Simone Padoin from Atalanta.

It was not just deadline day that failed to produce.

England's Gary Cahill joined Chelsea from Bolton Wanderers for a re

ported 7 million pounds earlier in the month-long window and Maxi Lopez signed for Milan from Catania but the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United - who instead brought Paul Scholes out of retirement - were largely unmoved.

