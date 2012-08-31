Aug 31 List of major European transfers after the window closed on Friday at 2200 GMT (estimated cost in millions of dollars) Lucas Moura Corinthians to Paris St Germain 55.61 Thiago Silva AC Milan to Paris St Germain 55.10 Luka Modric Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid 52.94 Javi Martinez Athletic Bilbao to Bayern Munich 49.2 Ezequiel Lavezzi Napoli to Paris St Germain 32.77 Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan to Paris St Germain 24.53 Alex Song Arsenal to Barcelona 23.45 Jordi Alba Valencia to Barcelona 17.44 Mario Mandzukic VfL Wolfsburg to Bayern Munich 16.38 Rafael van der Vaart Tottenham Hotspur to Hamburg SV 16.38 Hugo Lloris Olympique Lyon to Tottenham Hotspur 15.88 Luuk de Jong Twente Enschede to B. Moenchengladbach 15.12 Giampaolo Pazzini Inter Milan to AC Milan 15.12 Mattia Destro Genoa to AS Roma 14.49 Sebastian Giovinco Parma to Juventus 13.86 Rodrigo Palacio Genoa to Inter Milan 13.23 Marvin Martin Sochaux to Lille 12.7 Mauricio Isla Udinese to Juventus 11.84 Granit Xhaka Basel to B. Moenchengladbach 10.71 Robin van Persie Arsenal to Manchester United undisclosed Eden Hazard Lille to Chelsea undisclosed Nigel de Jong Manchester City to AC Milan undisclosed Park Ji-sung Manchester United to QPR undisclosed Shinji Kagawa Borussia Dortmund to Man United undisclosed Vedran Corluka Tottenham to Lokomotiv Moscow undisclosed Julio Cesar Inter Miland to QPR undisclosed Salomon Kalou Chelsea to Lille free Adrian Mutu Cesena to Ajaccio free Nuri Sahin Real Madrid to Liverpool loan Andy Carroll Liverpool to West Ham United loan ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Editing By Alison Wildey and Toby Davis)