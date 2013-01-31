Jan 31 Major European transfers in the January window (fee in millions of dollars, * denotes undisclosed fee, + denotes deal that will take effect at the end of the current season) Player To From Fee Wesley Sneijder Galatasaray Inter Milan * Didier Drogba Galatasaray Shanghai Shenhua * Mario Balotelli AC Milan Manchester City * Fernando Llorente + Juventus Athletic Bilbao * Nicolas Anelka Juventus Shanghai Shenhua * Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Inter Milan * Lewis Holtby Tottenham Schalke 04 * Christopher Samba QPR Anzhi Makhachkala * Wilfried Zaha Man. United C. Palace 23.69 Daniel Sturridge Liverpool Chelsea 18.95 Mateo Kovacic Inter Milan Dinamo Zagreb 14.93 Loic Remy QPR Marseille 12.63 Demba Ba Chelsea Newcastle 11.84 Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa Newcastle Montpellier 10.58 Mathieu Debuchy Newcastle Lille 7.90 Danny Graham Sunderland Swansea 7.90 Jack Butland + Stoke City Birmnigham City * Yun Suk-young QPR Chunnam Dragons * Moussa Sissoko Newcastle Toulouse * Massadio Haidara Newcastle Nancy * Yoan Gouffran Newcastle Bordeaux * Diego Lopez Real Madrid Sevilla * Alfred N'Diaye Sunderland Bursaspor * Vegard Forren Southampton Molde * Roger Espinoza Wigan S. Kansas * Ezekiel Fryers Tottenham Standard Liege * Nacho Monreal Arsenal Malaga * Fernando Gago Velez Valencia loan Urby Emanuelson Fulham AC Milan loan Djibril Cisse Al Gharafa QPR loan Joel Robles Wigan Atletico Madrid loan Lucas Piazon Malaga Chelsea loan Michel Bastos Schalke 04 Olympique Lyon loan Wellington Paulista West Ham Cruzeiro loan Johan Djourou Hanover 96 Arsenal loan Marouane Chamakh West Ham Arsenal loan Anton Ferdinand Bursaspor QPR loan Diego Lugano Malaga PSG loan Tiago Bebe Rio Ave Man. United loan Angelo Henriquez Wigan Man. United loan David Beckham Paris St Germain Free Agent free Tal Ben Haim QPR Free Agent free Joe Cole West Ham Liverpool free Danny Higginbotham Sheffield United Stoke free Carlo Cudicini LA Galaxy Tottenham free - - ($1 = 0.6332 British pounds) (Editing by Toby Davis and Tom Pilcher)