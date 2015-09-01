Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
LONDON, Sept 1 A list of the major transfers in the latest European transfer window (estimated cost in millions of dollars). Player From To Fee Kevin De Bruyne VfL Wolfsburg Manchester City 80 Raheem Sterling Liverpool Manchester City 76 Angel Di Maria Manchester United Paris St Germain 68 Anthony Martial Monaco Manchester United 55 Christian Benteke Aston Villa Liverpool 50 Nicolas Otamendi Valencia Manchester City 48 Roberto Firmino Hoffenheim Liverpool 44 Arturo Vidal Juventus Bayern Munich 40 Julian Draxler Schalke 04 VfL Wolfsburg 39 Mateo Kovacic Inter Milan Real Madrid 38 (Compiled by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.