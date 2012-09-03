ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Turkish club Fenerbahce has
started negotiations with Chelsea to buy midfielder Raul
Meireles, the club said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock
Exchange on Monday.
The 29-year-old, who has played more than 60 times for
Portugal, was signed by Chelsea on a four-year contract from
Premier League rivals Liverpool in 2011.
The Istanbul club, runners-up to Galatasaray last season in
Turkey's Super League, have been looking to bolster their
midfield after Emre Belozoglu left for Atletico Madrid on a free
transfer earlier this year.
Turkey's transfer window closes on Wednesday.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall)