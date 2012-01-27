ISTANBUL Senegalese striker Moussa Sow signed for Istanbul's Fenerbahce on Friday, completing his transfer from Lille for a 10-million-euro fee, the Turkish club said.

The transfer comes at a challenging time for Fenerbahce, with chairman Aziz Yildirim on trial charged with match-fixing and with the possibility of relegation hanging over the club in connection with the allegations.

Fenerbahce will pay a 10-million-euro transfer fee to Lille for Sow, who will earn 10 million euros during the 4-1/2 year deal ending in 2016, the club said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Sow, top scorer in Ligue 1 last season, flew into Istanbul on a private plane from Equatorial Guinea after taking part in the African Nations Cup. He was due to undergo medical tests before signing a contract, Fenerbahce said on their website (www.fenerbahce.org).

Equatorial Guinea beat Senegal 2-1 in the Cup on Wednesday, knocking them out of the competition.

Sow, 26, was greeted with flowers and a crowd of Fenerbahce fans chanting support for him on the Asian side of the city.

"My team mates (Issiar) Dia and (Mamadou) Niang talked of the beauty of Istanbul and how big a club Fenerbahce was," he told reporters.

"Of course there were many clubs interested. This here is the club I really wanted."

